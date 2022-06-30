Cinelounge Sunset is holding a special engagement of “Most Guys Are Losers” from Friday, July 1, through Thursday, July 7. Written and directed by Eric Ustian, the film stars Andy Buckley, Mira Sorvino, Michael Provost, Grace Fulton, Keith David and Paul Sorvino. Over Thanksgiving weekend in Chicago, a college kid from California seeks approval from his girlfriend’s dad, a bar owner and author of a dating book called “Most Guys Are Losers.” Showtimes vary. See schedule for times and dates of screenings. 6464 Sunset Blvd. (323)924-1644, cineloungehollywood.com.