Children’s Hospital Los Angeles received a five-year grant to study the long-term impact of opioids on infants. While the powerful painkillers help with recovery, opioids can have serious side effects on an infant’s brain and body.

The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development awarded the study more than $3 million. Principal Investigator and pediatric surgeon Dr. Lorraine Kelley-Quon will lead the study in collaboration with other CHLA investigators and researchers from Ohio State University’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Stanford University School of Medicine.

Kelley-Quon is also an assistant professor of surgery and population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

“The opioid epidemic continues to impact children in the United States including the youngest and most vulnerable,” Kelley-Quon said, adding that she believes the study will spark important change.

Opioids used in the hospital, such as hydromorphone, morphine and fentanyl, are necessary to help a critically ill infant tolerate life-sustaining interventions or recover from surgery. If an infant’s pain is not sufficiently controlled in the hospital, the child may have future developmental disability.

However, prolonged and excess opioid exposures can also hinder an infant’s brain development. Problems with thinking, language and movement can surface by 18-36 months old.

Research has linked early opioid exposure with the development of mental disabilities and an increased need for health care later in life.

Past research has focused on infant health after substance exposure in the womb. However, few studies have looked at doctor-directed opioid use in hospitalized infants.

“Our goal with this research is to find the sweet spot,” Kelley-Quon said. “We aim to determine how doctors can best control a critically ill infant’s discomfort during hospitalization while minimizing the long-term risks associated with prolonged or excess opioid use.”

Each year, more than 200,000 hospitalized infants receive opioids for pain relief. Decisions about which infants receive opioids, the amount of medication given and for how long vary across hospitals. Two infants at different hospitals, but with the same condition and symptoms, may have very different care plans.

Kelley-Quon and the team of investigators will examine information from California state and national databases about previously hospitalized newborns and their early childhood neurodevelopment. The data will represent a diverse group of high-risk infants.

Researchers will uncover the relationship between the amount and length of opioid use in infants and their health outcomes.

The outcomes include developmental disabilities and the need for additional health care resources.