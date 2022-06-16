Celebrate Father’s Day at Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance

Thousands of people are expected at the 27th Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, June 19.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a moving display of more than 50 of the most beautiful and unique automobiles touring the streets of Beverly Hills before joining the car show on Rodeo Drive, which runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The free car show will offer visitors and residents an up-close look at some of the world’s most prestigious vehicles.

Rolls-Royce will be the featured class this year with at least 12 models demonstrating more than a century of fine automotive craftsmanship. Pre-war coach-built cars, like the 1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Jonckheere Coupe, through modern examples like the Phantom and Ghost provided by O’Gara Coach, will be on view.

The best viewing area for the rally will be along Beverly Drive between Sunset and Wilshire boulevards.

“The Father’s Day Concours d’Elegance is my favorite way to kick off summer in Beverly Hills,” Mayor Lili Bosse said. “The incredible car rally through the beautiful streets of Beverly Hills and car show on Rodeo Drive is a community tradition and, now more than ever, we are ready to celebrate together.”

For information, visit rodeodrive-bh.com.