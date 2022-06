Cedars-Sinai Medical Center allowed an advanced look into its new Guerin Children’s facility on June 7, which is scheduled to open this summer.

The new 26-bed facility is located in the medical center’s Saperstein Critical Care Tower and will offer advanced pediatric care, research opportunities, physician education and training. It will mark the first time services for children have been located in one location at the medical center, offering a seamless continuum of primary and specialty care.

“The biggest difference this facility is going to make is it’s going provide a state of the art environment to care for kids and their families …. like the ability for two caregivers to be in the room and sleep in there, the play area, the movie area … and really the state of the art care that we can provide through the most up to date equipment and an ability to do procedures,” said Dr. Ophir Klein, the inaugural executive director of Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s and the David and Meredith Kaplan Distinguished Chair in Children’s Health. “Our vision is to have a program which is going to become a real national and international destination. It’s going to be one of the best places for tertiary and quaternary pediatric care in the country. And we want to combine the best clinical care with translational and basic science academics, so that we can bring the latest advances to patients.”

Klein said the Guerin Children’s facility will serve patients from infancy to approximately age 21. He said the goal is to provide the highest level of care possible for children throughout their formative years.

“One of the things that we think is really, really special here is the ability, because we’re embedded within expanding adult academic medical center, to provide care that spans from prenatal fetal life through neonatal and pediatric care, and then transitions to patients who have conditions that need care as adults directly from the pediatric provider to an adult care provider,” Klein added.

Guerin Children’s will offer pediatric specialties including maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric surgery and transplants. It will also incorporate the expertise of the hospital’s programs in cardiology, cancer, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, obstetrics, pulmonology, rheumatology, metabolic disorders and the neurosciences.

The Guerin Children’s facility was made possible by a $100 million gift from the Shapell Guerin Family Foundation and its president, Vera Guerin. The contribution was the largest gift in Cedars-Sinai’s history. Guerin is the immediate past chair of the Cedars-Sinai Health System Board of Directors.

Registered nurse Maureen Chin, associate director of pediatrics, child life and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Cedars-Sinai, said the new facility was designed with the well-being of children in mind. It has many features that improve overall care, including colorful artworks and murals, a garden, game and movie rooms with interactive screens, and a family lounge. Much of the equipment and staging areas are out of sight. The idea is to make children feel like they are not in a hospital, Chin said.

“I think one of the biggest advantages is having this nice, great, quiet environment just for kids,” she added. “And the other really nice thing about this unit is that we really built an onstage and offstage part. We really want to make sure these hallways that your kids are in will not have a lot of the big parts … and things you normally encounter in a hospital.”

Advanced medical facilities onsite include dual nurse stations, rooms to treat children who must remain at certain air pressures, and an epilepsy monitoring room. The patient rooms are equipped with the latest pediatric medical equipment and have extra space for family members staying overnight.

Cedars-Sinai plans to open the Guerin Children’s facility as soon as the state licensing process is complete. An exact date has not been set but it is anticipated to open this summer, Chin added. In the meantime, the hospital is preparing for its first patients in the facility.

“We intend to establish Guerin Children’s as an international destination for children and their families and as a leader in pediatric care and research in the United States,” Cedars-Sinai president and CEO Thomas M. Priselac said. “The support and vision of Vera Guerin and the Shapell Guerin Family Foundation will have a lasting impact on the health of generations of children and families.”