Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse spotlighted Flour Shop at 9495 South Santa Monica Blvd. during Business With Bosse on June 9. The mayor welcomed residents and members of the business community at the bakery, which is owned by baker Amirah Kassem and her husband Ross Harrow. Flour Shop offers cakes, ice cream and special treats, all made from scratch. Business With Bosse events are held twice each month. The informal gatherings showcase Beverly Hills businesses and bring the community together, Bosse said. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/businesswithbosse.