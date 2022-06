Bonhams Los Angeles is holding a sale of memorabilia, ephemera and collectibles from Siegfried & Roy on Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9. More than 500 items from Siegfried & Roy’s pro­fessional and personal lives will be offered for sale. All proceeds will benefit the SARMOTI Foundation, Siegfried & Roy’s charity.

“We are thrilled to offer the astounding and magical collection of Siegfried & Roy at Bonhams in Los Angeles,” said Helen Hall, director of pop culture at Bonhams. “Siegfried & Roy dreamed a life for themselves and then made it a real­ity, whether on stages around the world or in their homes in Las Vegas. This is a unique opportunity to acquire a little bit of magic from the life of these incredible enter­tainers and humanitarians.”

The combination of Siegfried’s mastery of illusions and Roy’s nat­ural rapport with exotic animals created a 50-year performance part­nership that set attendance and box office records. Along with their extensive animal family – more than 75 white tigers, white lions, leopards, jaguars and cheetahs – Siegfried & Roy became known worldwide.

In 2003, their performance career came to end when Roy was injured on stage. Over the next 17 years, Roy defied all medical experts by surviving the incident and enjoying a life of philanthropy and creativity until his death in 2020. Siegfried passed away one year later after a brief illness. The lights of the famed Las Vegas Strip were dimmed, and flags across Nevada were lowered to half-mast, in honor of the two entertainment trailblazers.

The Bonhams sale will exempli­fy the artful way Siegfried & Roy blended the fantasy worlds of their live performances with their per­sonal lives. Their two residences in Las Vegas, the renowned “Jungle Palace” and their retreat, “Little Bavaria,” were filled with treasures and mementos of their lives and travels around the world. The duo amassed a collection of jewelry, furniture and decorative objects, including Victorian English clocks, Japanese bronzes, Cartier neck­laces, Breitling wristwatches and other custom jewelry adorned with tigers and lions, along with one-of-a-kind artwork and collectables.

The sale starts at 10 a.m. each day. Bonhams Los Angeles sale­rooms are located at 7575 and 7601 Sunset Blvd., in West Hollywood. For information, visit bonhams. com/auction/27447/siegfried-and-roy-masters-of-the-impossible.