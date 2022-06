Join the Beverly Hills Chamber for its June Networking Breakfast on Friday, June 10, from 8:30-10 a.m. at Mercedes Benz Beverly Hills’ AMG Showroom. Meet chamber members, local professionals and community leaders to collaborate, build business and learn about events in Beverly Hills. Admission is $30 for chamber members, $45 for nonmembers. 9250 Beverly Blvd. members.beverlyhillschamber.com.