The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s Beastly Ball gala and silent auction on June 4 raised more than $1.4 million for the Los Angeles Zoo. Over 750 guests enjoyed food, sweet treats and libations provided by some of Los Angeles’ most iconic restaurants. Entertainment, animal encounters and animal keeper talks engaged guests as they learned about the zoo’s conservation efforts.

The evening included a tribute to the late actress Betty White, who was a longtime zoo supporter. Actor and comedian Joel McHale hosted the event. This year’s Beastly Ball honored Dr. B. Natterson-Horowitz and Kathryn Bowers, co-authors of “Zoobiquity” and “Wildhood,” which explore the interconnection among the planet’s species. The inaugural Betty White Conservation Hero Award recipient Stephen Badger, a fourth-generation member of the Mars family, was recognized for his leadership in corporate sustainability.

The L.A. Zoo is located at 5333 Zoo Drive. For information, visit lazoo.org.