Authorities warn public about dangers of illegal fireworks

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer is urging the public to leave fireworks to professionals on the Fourth of July weekend and is reminding people that all fireworks are illegal in the city of Los Angeles. Leading up to the holiday weekend, Feuer also detailed the numerous ways his office is cracking down on illegal fireworks in Los Angeles.

“The risk of devastating, quickly spreading fires sparked by fireworks is severe this year, not to mention the ever present threat of serious, life-altering injuries. That’s why we’re starting early this year, cracking down and urging Angelenos to leave fireworks to the pros,” Feuer said. “Besides everything else, fireworks are especially trauma-inducing for people we love, like kids with autism spectrum disorders and combat veterans suffering from PTSD. And they terrify our pets, too.”

Those who are found guilty of using, selling, possessing or discharging fireworks face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. For a list of professional fireworks shows, visit lacityattorney.org/fireworks. To file a complaint about fireworks, call (877)275-5273, or visit complaint.lacity.org/complaint/fireworks.