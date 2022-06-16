Enjoy “ARENA-A House Music-al” conceived and written by Abel Alvarado and directed by Rigo Tejeda, running from Friday, June 17, through Sunday, July 17, at the CASA 0101 Theater. The production is on based on the legendary ARENA Nightclub in Hollywood and its 1990s house music. A coming of age story, it follows Lucio Torrez, a young music minister at his father’s Apostolic church who is looking to live his truth, find his voice and a place where he can be free. The show is recommended for audiences 17 and older. Tickets are $35. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m., Sunday. 2102 E. First St. (323)263-7684, casa0101.org.