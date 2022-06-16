Angel City Chorale is holding “Roots: Singing Our Stories” on Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 19, at 3 p.m. at UCLA’s Royce Hall. The performance will feature the 150-voice ensemble, along with the Angel City Youth Chorale. Through visual storytelling, animation, choreography and inspiring vocal performances, the celebratory multimedia event will delve into the human experience of struggle, determination, sacrifice, hope, gratitude, joy and love. The selection of songs will represent the broad cultural heritage of chorale members, in seven languages from four continents. Tickets start at $25. 10745 Dickson Court. angelcitychorale.org/roots.