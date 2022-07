Enjoy a free, live musical performance by Andrea Miller on Saturday, July 2, from noon-3 p.m. at 8000 Sunset Strip S.C. Miller’s sound has been described as soulful, sensual, hypnotic and endearing. In 2021, she was one of the top five finalists in the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. The performance will be next to the first-level stairway in the shopping center, located at Sunset and Crescent Heights boulevards. 8000sunset.shopkimco.com.