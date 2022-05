City Controller candidate Rob Wilcox announced on May 19 that he is exiting the race and endorsing Paul Koretz, who is also running for controller.

“Nearly a year ago, I jumped into the race for controller because I believed that I was the best candidate to get L.A. moving again,” Wilcox said. “However, it has become evident that I do not have sufficient financial support to be able to finish in the top two in the primary and advance to the November election, so I have decided to step aside. The two leading candidates have starkly different visions, values and viewpoints, and without question, the right choice is Paul Koretz for controller.”

“For over 30 years, I have known Rob Wilcox to be an extraordinary public servant who has advocated for openness and accountability at the local and state level,” said Koretz, who is currently serving as Los Angeles city councilman in the 5th District, and is termed out in 2022. “He, as a former deputy city controller, understands better than most the vital role played by the city controller in providing competent and independent fiscal oversight. I am deeply honored to have his support.”

Wilcox elaborated on his decision.

“Paul has dedicated his life to public service, to our city, and he has the right experience and knowledge to be an effective controller. I am proud to support him and will energetically campaign for him,” Wilcox said. “The other candidate, Kenneth Mejia, has alarming views that are out of step with the majority of Angelenos.”

Wilcox is currently serving as director of community engagement and outreach for Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer.