The city of West Hollywood, in collaboration with the National Council of Jewish Women/L.A., will re-open applications for the pilot project for guaranteed income for older adults. From June 1-26, community members may access information and apply for the program by visiting ncjwla.org/whpgi.

Guaranteed income includes direct and regular cash payments – no strings attached – to a specific group of people for a designated time period. Guaranteed income programs offer a way for local governments to test the impact of cash payments for low-income individuals while also providing help, city officials said.

Community members interested in applying for the pilot program must reside in West Hollywood, be 50 years or older and have an individual income of $41,400 or less.

Twenty-five individuals will be randomly selected. People who need assistance applying can call (323)852-8500, ext. 650, or email whpgi@ncjwla.org.