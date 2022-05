Join the Jewish Free Loan Association for a webinar with David Horvitz, principal at Cheviot Value Management, on Tuesday, May 24, from noon to 4 p.m., via Zoom. Horvitz will provide information on building long-term wealth. Cheviot Value Management is a comprehensive financial planning firm. Horvitz is also vice president of Jewish Free Loan Association’s Board of Directors. Reservations are required. us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcld-6uqTkvGNWPpo2YwAFUU-geiJ_VK7put. t.