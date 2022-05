The Original Farmers Market is seeking vintage car owners for the 26th annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show, which will be held on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m-5 p.m. Owners of classic American vehicles manufactured before 1990 can register for the show. The theme is “American Royalty: Celebrating Cadillacs, Imperials, Lincolns, Packards and long-forgotten Duesenbergs.”

The registration fee is $25. The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information on registering, email dj@capitalist.com.