The Verdi Chorus kicks off its 39th season with its spring concert “Hélas mon Coeur” on Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica. The concert is dedicated to the memory of Verdi Chorus patriarch maestro Aurelio De La Vega. It features selections from two Verdi operas – “Ernani” and “Macbeth” – as well as Beethoven’s “Fidelio” and sequences from Ponchielli’s “La Gioconda” and Giordano’s “Andrea Chénier.” The concert also includes selections from Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffmann.” Tickets are $30. 1220 Second St., Santa Monica. verdichorus.org.