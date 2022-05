L.A. Theatre Works has commissioned an audio adaptation of “The Sun Also Rises” by Ernest Hemingway available beginning on Friday, May 20. The adaptation was made by the BBC’s Kate McAll. “The Sun Also Rises” offers a poignant look at the disillusionment and angst of the post-World War I “lost” generation. A group of friends leaves 1920s Paris for the Festival of San Fermin in Pamplona. Jake loves the aristocratic Brett Ashley, but Ashley’s wandering eye lands on a young toreador. In a week of drinking, bullfighting and jealousy that follows, friendships are upended and hopes for love are dashed. The cost is $20 and the production is available on demand. latw.org/title/sun-also-rises.