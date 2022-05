Theatre 40 presents “The Play’s the Thing,” a comedy by P.G. Wodehouse running from Thursday, May 12, through Sunday, June 12, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. In “The Play’s the Thing,” a playwright named Sandor Turai comes up with a plan to save the engagement between his nephew, Albert, and an actress named Ilona, after Albert overhears a flirtatious conversation between Ilona and Almady, an obnoxious actor (and Ilona’s former lover). Sandor has only hours to rescue Ilona and Albert’s romance from devastation, and when he goes to work, hilarity ensues. Admission is $35. 241 S. Moreno Drive. (310)364-0535, theatre40.org.