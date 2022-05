Enjoy “The Italian in Me,” a comedy running on Saturday, May 21, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at Theatre West. The production is written, produced and performed by Dina Morrone. In “The Italian in Me,” an aspiring actress from Canada upends her life by moving to Italy with grandiose dreams of working in Italian cinema. Once in Rome, she quickly discovers that things are not quite as romantic as she imagined. When all hope seems lost, she meets the legendary Federico Fellini at Cinecitta Studios for what turns out to be a very illuminating encounter, but will it be the “dolce vita” she was searching for? Advance tickets are $35; $40 at the door. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. (323)851-7977, theatrewest.org.