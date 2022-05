Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a male suspect on May 12 for allegedly stabbing a female victim with a screwdriver in the 300 block of South Beverly Drive. Police identified the suspect as Oscar Gomez Jr., 30, of Beverly Hills.

The suspect stabbed the victim at approximately 2:28 p.m. and fled on foot, BHPD Lt. Giovanni Trejo said. The incident remains under investigation. Trejo said the motive does not appear to be robbery, but the specific motive has not been determined.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Officers quickly located the suspect in the area and took him into custody, Trejo said. Gomez was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

Anyone with information is urged to call the BHPD at (310)285-2125.