Latino Theater Company presents a poignant new comedy by award-winning resident playwright Evelina Fernández titled “Sleep with the Angels” running from Friday, May 27, through Sunday, June 26, at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. Latino Theater Company artistic director José Luis Valenzuela directs the play, which injects magical realism into the everyday lives of two working women. Molly, a busy attorney, has just separated from her husband and is in desperate need of a childcare provider. Juana has recently arrived from Mexico and is looking for a job. It’s a perfect match, but just who is Juana? Tickets start at $10. 514 S. Spring St. latinotheaterco.org.