Latino Theater Company is raising the curtain on the world premiere of “SHE” by Los Angeles-based playwright Marlow Wyatt running from Friday, May 6, through Sunday, June 5, at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. Growing up in a small town filled with poverty and neglect, “She” escapes by re-imagining her reality through poetry. Her dreams take flight when she’s presented with the opportunity to attend the prestigious Vanguard Academy. Forced to make her own way, “She” discovers that dreams cost, and they are not always paid with money. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 4 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $10. 514 S. Spring St. (213)489-0994, latinotheaterco.org.