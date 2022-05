On May 11, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced the housing, health, public safety and community priorities he is urging to be included in the fiscal year 2023 federal government funding legislation.

“Congressional funding addresses key needs in all of our lives, from the programs and services people rely on every single day to priorities that may otherwise go overlooked or underserved,” Schiff said. “My funding requests reflect some of the most urgent priorities that the nation – and particularly the Los Angeles region – are facing, including the need to keep more people from becoming unhoused and to strengthen protections for renters. They also include other priorities that are deeply personal to my constituents, from saving lives and property during the next big earthquake, to funding research on diseases that affect millions, to properly honoring the ‘Lost 74’ of the U.S.S. Frank E. Evans.”

As part of the House Appropriations Committee’s annual process of drafting federal government funding legislation, members of Congress are permitted to submit letters to the relevant subcommittees requesting funding for national and local priorities. In years past, Schiff has secured tens of millions of dollars for targeted vouchers to reduce homelessness, research on infectious and chronic diseases and space exploration.

Schiff’s FY23 program and funding requests include: providing $28.6 million for the ShakeAlert West Coast Earthquake Early Warning System; developing an eviction protection pilot program; adding the names of the Lost 74 of the U.S.S. Frank E. Evans to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall; allowing families in public housing to keep their pets; facilitating research on sleep disorders and related health disparities; facilitating research on congenital heart disease; expanding the National School Lunch and Breakfast programs; creating a pilot program for higher education meal programs; developing a pilot program for free eye-care for public schools; and providing for research from the National Institutes of Health Office of AIDS Research.

For information, visit schiff.house.gov.