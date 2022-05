The deadline for voter registration for the June 7 Primary Election in Los Angeles County was May 23, and eligible voters began receiving their vote-by-mail ballots on May 9. Many L.A. County vote centers will be open starting May 28.

Several key elected positions are up for grabs at nearly every level of government. The following candidates are generally listed in the order that they appear on lavote.gov.

In Los Angeles, voters will determine who will be the successor to Mayor Eric Garcetti. Although 27 candidates initially filed to run, at least two major candidates – City Attorney Mike Feuer and L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, 15th District – have dropped out of the race.

Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-Calif.), developer Rick Caruso and Councilman Kevin De Leon, 14th District, are now the front-runners, according to media reports.

City attorney candidates include Sherri Onica Valle Cole, Hydee Feldstein Soto, Faisal M. Gill, Teddy Kapur, Richard Kim, Kevin James and Marina Torres.

City controller candidates will be Stephanie Clements, Reid Lidow, Councilman Paul Koretz, 5th District, David T. Vahedi, J. Carolan O’Gabhann and Kenneth Mejia.

The candidates looking to replace Koretz in the L.A. City Council’s Fifth District are Jimmy Biblarz, Scott Epstein, Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri.

Council Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, will face challengers Hugo Soto-Martinez, Kate Pynoos, Albert Corado and Steve Johnson.

LAUSD board member Nick Melvoin will look to retain his seat despite opposition from Tracey Schroeder and Gentille Barkhordarian.

In Beverly Hills, 11 candidates will vie for three council seats. Councilmen Lester Friedman, Robert Wunderlich and John Mirisch are seeking re-election with challenges from Shiva Gordon Bagheri, Akshat “AB” Bhatia, Darian Bojeaux, Kevin Kugley, Andy Licht, Vera Markowitz, Sharona Nazarian and Robin Rowe.

In the treasurer race, incumbent Howard Fisher will face off against Jake Manaster and Gabrielle Pantera-Rowe.

L.A. County’s Third Supervisorial District candidates are Jeffi Girgenti, Lindsey Horvath, Craig A. Brill, Henry Stern, Roxanne Beckford Hoge and Bob Hertzberg.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva is up for re-election and will be opposed by Britta S. Steinbrenner, Karla Yesenia Carranza, Robert Luna, Eric Strong, April Saucedo Hood, Matt Rodriguez, Eli Vera and Cecil Rhambo.

County assessor Jeff Prang will look to retain his seat against three challengers – Anthony Lopez, Mike Campbell and Sandy Sun.

At the state level, Gov. Gavin Newsom has 25 other candidates vying for his seat.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will also have a host of challengers, including David Hillberg, William Cavett “Skee” Saacke, Jeffrey Highbear Morgan, David Fennell, Angela E. Underwood Jacobs, Clint W. Saunders and Mohammad Arif.

State Sens. Ben Allen (D-Redondo Beach) and María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) are running unopposed.

Candidates Louis Abramson and Rick Chavez Zbur are seeking the Assembly’s 51st District seat.

Attorney general Rob Bonta is seeking re-election despite challenges from Anne Marie Schubert, Eric Early, Nathan Hochman and Dan Kapelovitz.

Yvonne Yiu, Ron Galperin, Malia M. Cohen, Steve Glazer and Lanhee Chen will vie for the position of state controller.

California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber will face off against Matthew D. Cinquanta, Rob Bernosky, Rachel Hamm, James “JW” Paine and Raul Rodridguez Jr.

Marco Amaral, Joseph Guy Campbell, Lance Ray Christensen, Jim Gibson, Ainye E. Long and George Yang will try to unseat Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony K. Thurmond.

State treasurer Fiona Ma is seeking re-election against Jack M. Guerrero, Andrew Do and Meghann Adams.

California Board of Equalization candidates will be Y. Marie Manvel, John Mendoza and Tony Vazquez.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla will face competition from Daphne Bradford, Eleanor Garcia, Don J. Grundmann Deon D. Jenkins, Obaidul Huq Pirjada, Douglas Howard Pierce, Anikyemi Agbede, Timothy J. Ursich, Dan O’Dowd, Robert George Lucero Jr., Mark P. Meuser, James P. Bradley, Jon Elist, Myron L. Hall, Sarah Sun Liew, Enrique Petris, Chuck Smith, Carlos Guillermo Tapia, Cordie Williams, James “Henk” Conn, Pamela Elizondo and John Thompson Parker.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) will seek re-election, with challenges from G “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo, Sal Genovese, Ronda Kennedy, Johnny J. Nalbandian, Patrick Lee Gipson, Paloma Zuniga, Tony Rodriguez and William “Gunner” Meurer.

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) is also seeking re-election. He is up against Matthew Vincent Jesuele, Steve Williams, Colin Kilpatrick Obrien, Derrick R. Gates, Joe E. Collins III, Ariana Hakami and Claire Ragge.

Voters will also determine the fates of several candidates looking to serve as a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

For information, visit lavote.gov.