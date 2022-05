Mayor Eric Garcetti was joined by California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot on May 20 to discuss the current state of the drought and highlight critical water conservation tactics to help Angelenos do their part to lower water use.

While discussing the ways that residents can improve their conservation efforts, Garcetti and Crowfoot focused on the role that trees play as a key tool to stave off the impacts of drought, thanks to their ability to capture stormwater, improve water quality and help reduce flood risks in neighborhoods. They also reminded California residents that new watering restrictions do not apply to tree-watering, and encouraged residents to continue watering their trees by hand.

“California has experienced the driest first three months of the year on record, and drought is worsening throughout the West,” Crowfoot said. “Climate-driven water extremes are part of our reality now. We need to act now to save water, even as we invest to become more resilient to this new normal. Watering less outdoors – while taking care to prioritize our urban trees – is a step we can all easily take.”

Garcetti recognized the work the city has already done to conserve, and highlighted the nearly 20 water rebates offered by the LADWP that have allowed Los Angeles to become one of the most water efficient cities in the country.

For information, visit ladwp.org.