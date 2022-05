The Griffith Observatory is holding an online broadcast of the total lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15, from 7:35-11:50 p.m., weather permitting.

The observatory will also be open to the public for onsite public viewing of the eclipse. Both the observatory and Griffith Park will close at 10 p.m.

If skies are clear, the eclipse should be visible from anywhere in Southern California. It is safe to view a lunar eclipse without eye protection and viewers do not need a telescope. Look to the southeastern sky after moonrise at 7:41 p.m. The appearance of the moon will change dramatically during the course of the eclipse.

The online broadcast of the total lunar eclipse can be viewed on the observatory’s YouTube Channel beginning at 7:35 p.m. by visiting youtube.com/watch?v=0Q6DTouuLX0. A time-lapse version of the eclipse will be available at 4 a.m. on May 16.

The Griffith Observatory is located at 2800 E. Observatory Road. For information, visit griffithobservatory.org.