Numi Opera Theatre is holding “Journey Out of Darkness” on Sunday, May 29, at 7 p.m. at the Broad Stage. The concert features a collection of works by composers suppressed by fascist regimes of the 20th century. The music of Korngold, Schrecker, Schurhoff, Ullman, Weil and Zemlinsky will be performed. Tickets are $50, $35 for students and seniors. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. numiopera.org.