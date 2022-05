Enjoy “Hold On, We Shall Overcome!” with Nathaniel Gumbs on Sunday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Gumbs honed his musical craft learning to play by ear in his Baptist church in the Bronx, sneaking in on Saturday nights to teach himself how to play the church’s organ. Currently serving as director of chapel music at Yale University, Gumbs has championed traditional spirituals. He recorded an album with Dashon Burton titled “Songs of Struggle,” which includes underperformed music of Black composers. “Hold On, We Shall Overcome!” includes music of western European and Black composers, world premiere arrangements of traditional hymns and spirituals. Tickets start at $20. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.org.