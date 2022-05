Every year on Mother’s Day, “MOMentum Place” creates a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers, dancers and musicians in the rustic outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum. Bring Mom on Sunday, May 8, and relax and enjoy a unique afternoon of performance de-lights. For an extra treat, enjoy Mother’s Day brunch in the Theatricum gardens before the performance. Brunch is served from noon-1:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are $35; $40 at the door. Brunch is $30. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. (310)455-2322, theatricum.com.