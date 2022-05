Hollywood 4WRD is holding a discussion with Dr. Tom Insel on Wednesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Insel is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist and former head of the National Institute for Mental Health. He also served for one year as a mental health czar for Gov. Gavin Newsom, traveling throughout California on a listening tour to better understand the human toll of the fragmented mental health system. His book, “Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health” was published in February. Admission is $20. 7000 Hollywood Blvd. eventbrite.com/e/hollywood4wrd-book-club-discussion-with-dr-tom-insel-tickets-315808560907.