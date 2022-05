Enjoy “Mama Mama Can’t You See,” a production co-written by Cecilia Fairchild and former U.S. Marine Stan Mayer running from Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 29, at the Other Space Theater. The play is a metaphysical journey in which the experience of modern war becomes a shared identity among four Marines in Iraq and four sex workers from the American Civil War who find themselves crossing paths in the space between life and death. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $30. 916 N. Formosa Ave. coinandghost.org/mama.