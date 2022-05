Los Angeles Filmforum and Armory Center for the Arts present “How We Are in Time and Space: Films and Videos by Nancy Buchanan, Marcia Hafif, Babsi Loisch and Jennifer West” running from Saturday, May 14, through Sunday, May 29. Michael Ned Holte will moderate an online conversation with Buchanan, Loisch, Smith and West on Saturday May 21, at 1 p.m. The films are free to view at watch.eventive.org/howweare/play/6273601636ab4a02969df91f. To RSVP for the conversation, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-zuyTKSFTby3A3yYWUgx6g.