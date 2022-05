The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved on May 20 a series of recommendations from the Information Technology Agency to modernize the city’s online presence. The motions were initiated by Councilmembers Joe Buscaino, 15th District, and Nithya Raman, 4th District.

The ITA department’s recommendations build upon its earlier report to implement a comprehensive digital modernization effort for the city of Los Angeles. The effort will also help ensure that customer-friendly digital services become a permanent part of city government and that appropriate resources are allocated.

“The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our world in countless ways, but one positive development is that it forced us to adapt by using technology more efficiently,” Buscaino said. “We should expand on this momentum by modernizing our city’s online presence with the aim of making it easier for residents to engage with our city online, whether to take out a permit, report illegal dumping or pay a bill.”

The modernization effort will ensure departments can accept online credit card payments and electronic signatures. It also seeks to eliminate paper and create user-friendly websites.

For information, visit ita.lacity.org/news/ita-publishes-city-los-angeles-digital-strategy-covid-19-pandemic-beyond.