Jazz lovers are invited to a performance by the Louis Van Taylor Quintet on Friday, May 6, from 6-8 p.m. on the Smidt Welcome Plaza at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The concert is part of the Jazz at LACMA series on Friday evenings from April through November. Saxophone and woodwind specialist Van Taylor performed for 20 years with Ray Charles, followed by stints with the Gap Band, Kool and the Gang, Gerald Wilson, Jimmie and Jeannie Cheatham and Phil Ranelin. Van Taylor has taught at the USC Jazz Studies Department for seven years and has also mentored Washington Rucker’s Jazz for Wee People, a program sponsored by the Los Angeles Jazz Society. Admission is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.