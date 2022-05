The Original Farmers Market is seeDirector Mike Burstyn, left, Israel Film Festival director Meir Fenigstein, Boaz Davidson, head of development and creative affairs at Millennium Films, and IFF Cinematic Achievement Award recipient Ehud Bleiberg attended the 35th annual Israel Film Festival’s opening night and premiere screening on May 5 at Saban Theatre. The Israel Film Festival will continue both in-person and online through May 26. Screenings are being held at the Lumiere Cinema’s Music Hall Theater in Beverly Hills and the Leammle Town Center 5 in Encino. For information and tickets, visit israelfilmfestival.com.