Join Holocaust Museum L.A. for “Hidden History Revealed: Through the Lens of Arthur Rothstein,” a virtual talk with illustrations on Wednesday, May 25, at 5 p.m. Rothstein played a pivotal role in the New Deal photo documentary project depicting the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. It was a prelude to his photo-essay depicting the Jewish refugee community stranded in Shanghai after World War II. The photographer’s daughter, Dr. Ann Rothstein Segan, will her father’s work. Suggested donation is $10; reservations are required. 31418.blackbaudhosting.com/31418/Hidden-History-Revealed-Through-the-Lens-of-Arthur-Rothstein.