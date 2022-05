The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is actively recruiting and calling on members of the community to serve as election workers for the June 7 Primary Election.

The office is specifically recruiting in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, as well as several other cities. Election workers can earn up to $1,180 by working the full voting period and completing all training requirements. Individuals who would like to volunteer less time are welcome and will receive $100 for each day served, with an additional $80 after training requirements are complete.

Election workers must be at 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen and registered voter or a legal permanent resident, and they must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

“I encourage community members who have had an interest in serving as election workers to apply,” Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said. “The elections process belongs to the voters and is best served by partnerships with our community to ensure access and a positive experience.”

To apply, visit lavote.gov or call (800)815-2666, option 7.

The Los Angeles Dodgers also announced on May 13 that the team has partnered with the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to host a mobile vote center at Dodger Stadium. It is the second time that Dodger Stadium will host a vote center. The first time was in 2020, when the Dodgers became the first team in Major League Baseball to make its stadium available for voting.

The mobile vote center will be available to all voters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 – the opening day of the voting period. Any county voter can visit the stadium and cast their ballot, drop off their vote by mail ballot or register to vote.

A second mobile vote center will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. Beginning at 3 p.m., voters attending the Dodgers 5:10 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Pirates will be allowed to enter the stadium.

“We are very proud to once again partner with Los Angeles County to make Dodger Stadium an accessible voting location for county residents,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said. “Voting is a civic duty and by bringing the L.A. County mobile vote center to Dodger Stadium, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that all Angelenos have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming election.”

There will be Dodger giveaways and a special edition Dodgers “I Voted” sticker for residents who turn out to vote at Dodger Stadium on May 28.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to highlight the importance of voting and to provide our voters with a unique opportunity to cast their ballot at their iconic stadium,” Logan said.