Join the LA Phil for “The Rite of Spring and Estancia with Dudamel” from Thursday, May 5, through Sunday, May 8, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Gustavo Dudamel leads the orchestra in performing music from two powerful ballets – Ginastera’s Argentine gaucho-inspired work “Estancia,” and “The Rite of Spring,” Stravinsky’s revolutionary evocation of primitive Russia. Showtimes are 8 p.m., May 5-7; 2 p.m., May 8. Tickets start at $71. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.