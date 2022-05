Classical music fans won’t want to miss “Dudamel Conducts Beethoven’s 9th” during four concerts from Thursday, May 26, through Sunday, May 29, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Written when Beethoven was completely deaf, his epic Ninth Symphony has become a well-known celebration of joy and common humanity. To begin the evenings, LA Phil Music Director Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the world premieres of music by Peruvian-born composer Gonzalo Garrido-Lecca and Francisco Cortés-Álvarez from Mexico. Showtimes are 8 p.m. on May 26 and 28, 11 a.m. on May 27 and 2 p.m. on May 29. Tickets start at $87. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.org.