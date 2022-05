“Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure” will premiere on Saturday, May 21, at 8 p.m. at the Microsoft Theater. Created and produced by Overlook Events, “Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure” is an immersive multimedia event for anime fans. The unique concert experience combines scenes and sounds from the animated series “Dragon Ball” with live vocals, a 60-piece orchestra and music by Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi. Tickets start at $59. 777 Chick Hearn Court. axs.com/events/428144/dragon-ball-symhonic-adventure-tickets?skin=microsofttheater.