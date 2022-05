Multi-Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Denise Donatelli will perform as part of the Jazz at LACMA series on Friday, May 27, from 6-8 p.m. The series celebrates some of L.A.’s finest jazz musicians. Concerts are held on Friday evenings from April to November. Donatelli’s latest recording “Whistling in the Dark-The Music of Burt Bacharach” marks her first concept album devoted to a single composer. Admission is free. LACMA’s Smidt Welcome Plaza, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.