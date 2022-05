Explore the connection between music and coffee at “Deep Tasting,” a unique sensory experience hosted by Minor Figures on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at In Sheep’s Clothing on Fairfax Avenue. The event will be a journey through origin stories, with Metric coffee and Minor Figures oat milk, and music pairings curated by Tana Yanas. Sessions will be held every 30 minutes, highlighting coffees of different origins. Tickets are $22.66. 436 N. Fairfax Ave. dice.fm.