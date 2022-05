UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance welcomes humorist and bestselling author David Sedaris on Sunday, May 8, at 7 p.m. in Royce Hall. Sedaris will showcase a selection of readings and recollections. He will also take part in a book signing, and books will be available for purchase. Tickets start at $49. 10745 Dickson Court, UCLA. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.