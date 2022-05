Join Culinary Historians of Southern California and author Laura Shapiro for a free lecture titled “What She Ate and Why I Wrote About It: Women, Food, and Biography” on Saturday, May 14, 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. Shapiro was a columnist at the Real Paper in Boston before spending 16 years with Newsweek, co-vering food, women’s issues and the arts. “What She Ate” focuses on the lives of six women – Dorothy Wordsworth, Rosa Lewis, Eleanor Roosevelt, Eva Braun, Barbara Pym and Helen Gurley Brown – and tells their stories while focusing on food. Admission is free but registration is required. eventbrite.com/e/culinary-program-laura-shapiro-what-she-ate-and-why-i-wrote-about-it-tickets-331981033207.