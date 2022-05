Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse welcomed dozens of community members on May 19 at her latest Business with Bosse event, which was held at Chaumont Bakery and its neighbor, Chaumont Vegan, located at 143 and 145 S. Beverly Drive, respectively. Bosse introduced Chaumont owners Frederic Laski and Laila Abddaim and spoke with members of the crowd, which included Beverly Hills business owners and residents. She said Business with Bosse gives her a chance to highlight local businesses and hear from people in the community.

“It’s one of my favorite programs because it gives us the ability to once again come together, to feel the vibrancy and excitement of being together, while also showcasing the incredible businesses in our city,” Bosse said. “I’ve always loved to showcase our businesses. The owners are always so warm and welcoming. You’re not only connecting with your fellow neighbors, but connecting with your local businesses.”

Business with Bosse events are held twice each month. The next Business with Bosse will be from noon-1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23, at Alfred Coffee Beverly Hills, 490 N. Beverly Drive. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/businesswithbosse.