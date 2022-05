Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse on May 9 hosted “Live With Lili,” a one-hour event that offered members of the community an opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns with Bosse.

During the event, residents and the mayor discussed CicLAvia, public safety, electric vehicle chargers, development projects, public transportation and more.

The next “Live With Lili” will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on June 23 in the municipal gallery at City Hall, 455 N. Rexford Drive.

To view the May 9 event, visit beverlyhills.org/citymanager/mayorandcouncilmembers/livewithlili/?NFR=1.