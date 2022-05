Beverly Hills Police Department officers will have the highest base salary in Southern California after the City Council on May 24 unanimously approved memoranda of understanding with two of its employee associations, according to city officials.

The council initially discussed the proposal, which would provide BHPD officers a 14% salary increase over the course of three years, on May 10. The agreement is expected to align police officers’ salaries with city firefighters’ annual pay.

“People are not knocking down the doors to be a police officer,” Councilman Lester Friedman said. “But, those who will want to come to Beverly Hills because now we do pay the best, we do have the best community that supports their police and it makes it overall a very, very attractive package.”

According to city documents, the agreement runs through June 2025 and would increase “pre-service” officers’ pay from almost $87,000 to more than $101,000. Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said the last pay increase the department received was a 2% bump in October 2021.

“The new MOUs would achieve internal equity with the city’s sworn police and fire employees and will make the city more competitive in the marketplace,” he said.

Beverly Hills Police Officers’ Association vice president Sgt. David Leber said the negotiations began in December under the guidance and direction of city manager George Chavez. Leber said it is “frankly unheard of” for a city to reopen negotiations with one year remaining on the contract. The previous agreement was scheduled to expire in April 2023.

“Having worked with three agencies in two counties, I personally know how special this is. … This contract will enable us to compete for the best people to fill officer positions and meet the expectations of this community for policing,” Leber added.

One anonymous resident submitted a written comment in which the individual suggested that the city take a hard look at the compensation it is offering to some of the department’s highest-ranking officers.

“Our city should retire some of the department brass and spread that wealth among the rank-and-file [officers] if council members feel that their compensation is insufficient,” the resident wrote.

Councilman Robert Wunderlich praised the agreement and said he believes it will allow the BHPD to staff some positions with civilians, as opposed to sworn police officers.

“That, also, is going to be helpful with getting additional officers on the street,” he said. “We already have a need for officers right now. Just with natural retirement, we’re going to need additional officers going forward. With [the Metro Purple Line Extension] coming, we’re going to need still even more officers. I do think this package will send a message, and in addition to sending a message in substance, it will help us attract, retain and be acknowledged as having the finest police force in Southern California, or actually even beyond that.”

Councilman John Mirisch said the agreement offers the BHPD “stability in an unstable time,” but he questioned how the police and fire department salaries had “got out of whack,” as many cities pay their police officers more. However, he supported the agreement.

“Again, if there’s anything else you need in terms of technical resources or anything else, please let us know,” Mirisch said. “That is our priority – to keep this community safe.”

Vice Mayor Julian Gold said the agreement is indicative of the council’s attempt to give the department what it needs to combat crime in Beverly Hills, which has increased over the last few years.

“We are sending a loud and clear message that we are supportive of our police,” he said. “We want them to be here, we want to hire the best and we want them to stay and want them to be happy. And, we want them to be very successful in their long careers here.”

Mayor Lili Bosse said crime in Beverly Hills has been on the increase, and that the agreement was a priority. She said the city must “provide every incentive possible” to have the best officers it can.

“From my perspective, this is one of our proudest moments,” Bosse added.