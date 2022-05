The Beverly Hills City Council will meet in a virtual-only format for its afternoon and evening sessions on Tuesday, May 24.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases across Los Angeles County continue to rise, and Mayor Lili Bosse announced on May 21 that she tested positive for COVID-19, while Vice Mayor Julian Gold confirmed he tested positive earlier last week. Both are quarantining at home with mild symptoms.

The virtual meetings can be watched live at beverlyhills.org/live or on BHTV (Spectrum Channel 10). To view agendas, visit beverlyhills.org/councilmeetings, and to offer public comment, visit beverlyhills.org/comment.

For information, visit beverlyhills.org/coronavirus.