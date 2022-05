The Skirball Cultural Center is holding “Kristina Wong and the Auntie Sewing Squad,” a panel discussion on Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m. In March 2020, activist and comedian Wong started the Auntie Sewing Squad. Mostly led by women of color, the “aunties” made masks for first responders, farmworkers, incarcerated people and communities in need. To celebrate the recent release of “The Auntie Sewing Squad Guide to Mask Making, Radical Care and Racial Justice,” UCLA Professor of Asian American Studies Grace Kyungwon Hong will moderate a discussion with Wong and fellow sewing squad members about how the grassroots social justice mission filled a critical gap in care across the country. General admission is $18. 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd. (310)440-4500, skirball.org.